19 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities are in Asia: IQAir

Nineteen out of the world’s 20 cities with the highest air pollution were in Asia, while only seven countries worldwide met World Health Organisation PM2.5 standards in 2024, according to IQAir’s annual air quality report.

PM2.5 are fine particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, causing premature death through respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Swiss air-monitoring organisation IQAir released the 2024 World Air Quality Report on Tuesday, with shocking findings for Asia.

Thirteen of the 19 Asian cities at the top of pollution rankings are in India.

Byrnihat in Assam was ranked as the most polluted city in the world. Four are in Pakistan, one in China, and one in Kazakhstan. The only city outside Asia on the list is Africa’s N'Djamena, capital of the Republic of Chad.

IQAir analysed data collected from over 40,000 air quality monitoring stations across 138 countries worldwide for its annual report, which revealed that the country with the highest pollution level last year was Chad, followed by Congo, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India.