Launch of spacecraft carrying Japanese Astronaut Onishi postponed

The agency said that it scrubbed the launch attempt at its Kennedy Space Center in Florida due to a hydraulic system issue with a ground support clamp arm for the rocket.
The Crew Dragon spacecraft is now scheduled to be launched past 7 p.m. Friday local time, according to NASA.
Onishi, 49, is slated to make his second space flight for a roughly half-year stay at the International Space Station, during which he is set to become the third Japanese astronaut to serve as the ISS's commander.
