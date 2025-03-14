American Airlines jet engine catches fire after landing in Denver

The airline said all 172 passengers and six crew members had exited the plane, though Denver International Airport said 12 people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.

American Airlines Flight 1006 from Colorado Springs on a Boeing 737-800 landed in Denver around 5.15 pm, diverting from its planned destination of Dallas after the crew reported engine vibrations, the FAA said.

Several dramatic videos of passengers standing on the wing of the plane as smoke poured out of the engine were posted on social media.

American Airlines said the plane had landed safely and taxied to the gate when it experienced an "engine-related issue."

“We were near (gate) B44, just landed from Pittsburgh. We stopped by the windows for a second and saw a flash of sudden fire, followed by a ton of smoke," said witness Aaron Clark.

"The fire was very brief and looked like it was extinguished pretty quickly by ground crews. The smoke continued for a while and that's when we saw people starting to exit from the rear slides."