40 Years of Friendship:: Thailand & Brunei strengthen ties

Government and Economic Cooperation



Thailand and Brunei continue to work closely at both bilateral and regional levels, particularly through ASEAN and international forums like the United Nations and APEC. Over the years, multiple agreements have been signed, including a 2016 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on healthcare collaboration, facilitating medical exchanges and research projects. Another key partnership focuses on agriculture, with Thai experts assisting Brunei in improving rice production.



Trade between the two countries has also grown significantly. In 2015, total trade was valued at $815.77 million, with crude oil dominating imports to Thailand. Meanwhile, Thailand exports a variety of goods to Brunei, including rice, auto parts, sugar, and air conditioning components.



People-to-People Ties



Beyond politics and trade, the people-to-people connection remains a vital part of Thailand-Brunei relations. Around 2,400 Thai nationals live and work in Brunei, actively engaging in community activities such as the National Day Parade. Meanwhile, student exchange programs and increasing tourism—over 13,800 Bruneians visited Thailand in 2015—continue to strengthen the cultural bridge between the two nations.



Looking Ahead



As Thailand and Brunei celebrate 40 years of friendship, both nations look forward to deepening their ties across diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchanges. With shared commitments to regional cooperation and mutual growth, the next chapter of this partnership promises to be just as strong as the last four decades.