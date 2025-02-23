40 Years of Friendship:: Thailand & Brunei strengthen ties

Thailand and Brunei Darussalam mark four decades of diplomatic relations this year, reflecting a strong and enduring partnership. Since establishing official ties on January 1, 1984, the two nations have cultivated close cooperation across multiple sectors, bolstered by warm relations between their royal families and governments.
A Bond Between Monarchs
One of the cornerstones of Thailand-Brunei relations is the friendship between their monarchs. His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah has visited Thailand on numerous occasions, with particularly notable moments including his speech at the 2006 Royal Banquet honoring the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and his 2012 audience with the late king at the Grand Palace. Other royal interactions, such as Princess Chulabhorn Mahidol’s 2013 visit to Brunei, further highlight the deep connections between the two royal families.
Government and Economic Cooperation
Thailand and Brunei continue to work closely at both bilateral and regional levels, particularly through ASEAN and international forums like the United Nations and APEC. Over the years, multiple agreements have been signed, including a 2016 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on healthcare collaboration, facilitating medical exchanges and research projects. Another key partnership focuses on agriculture, with Thai experts assisting Brunei in improving rice production.
Trade between the two countries has also grown significantly. In 2015, total trade was valued at $815.77 million, with crude oil dominating imports to Thailand. Meanwhile, Thailand exports a variety of goods to Brunei, including rice, auto parts, sugar, and air conditioning components.
People-to-People Ties
Beyond politics and trade, the people-to-people connection remains a vital part of Thailand-Brunei relations. Around 2,400 Thai nationals live and work in Brunei, actively engaging in community activities such as the National Day Parade. Meanwhile, student exchange programs and increasing tourism—over 13,800 Bruneians visited Thailand in 2015—continue to strengthen the cultural bridge between the two nations.
Looking Ahead
As Thailand and Brunei celebrate 40 years of friendship, both nations look forward to deepening their ties across diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchanges. With shared commitments to regional cooperation and mutual growth, the next chapter of this partnership promises to be just as strong as the last four decades.