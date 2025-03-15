Hungary’s National Day: A celebration of freedom and its ties with Thailand

Cultural Exchange and Cooperation

Cultural diplomacy plays a vital role in the Hungary-Thailand relationship. Hungarian and Thai cultural institutions frequently organise events that showcase their respective traditions, music, and arts. Hungarian cultural festivals in Thailand introduce Thai audiences to classical music, folk dances, and literature, while Thai festivals in Hungary promote Thai cuisine, traditional dance, and Buddhist heritage. Such exchanges enhance cross-cultural understanding and strengthen people-to-people connections between the two nations.

Education and Academic Collaboration

Education is another pillar of Hungary-Thailand relations. Hungary offers scholarships to Thai students under the Stipendium Hungaricum programme, which allows students to pursue higher education in fields such as engineering, medicine, and social sciences at prestigious Hungarian universities. This initiative not only provides Thai students with academic opportunities but also fosters long-term ties between young professionals from both nations. Similarly, Hungarian students and researchers benefit from academic partnerships with Thai universities, engaging in cultural immersion and collaborative research projects.

Hungary’s National Day on 15 March is a time to honour the country’s pursuit of freedom and national identity. It is also an opportunity to recognise Hungary’s global relationships, particularly its growing ties with Thailand. Through diplomacy, cultural exchange, and education, Hungary and Thailand continue to build a strong and dynamic partnership. As both nations navigate the challenges of globalisation, their shared commitment to collaboration and mutual understanding remains a cornerstone of their friendship.