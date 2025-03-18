Japan to introduce Mount Fuji climbing fee to tackle overcrowding

The new measure will require hikers to pay a fee of 4,000 yen (about 900 baht) to ascend Mount Fuji on any of its four main routes. The goal is to improve safety and reduce the environmental impact of the large number of visitors.

This decision follows a trial where a 2,000 yen (around 450 baht) fee was implemented on the popular Yoshida Trail in Yamanashi Prefecture, along with a daily cap on the number of hikers.

The climbing fee will now extend to three other trails in Shizuoka Prefecture, which were previously free.