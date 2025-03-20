China denies Uyghur genocide, vows to address human right issues

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, along with public executives and the press, met with Qi Yanjun, China's Deputy Public Security Minister, and his team in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The Thai delegation received a briefing on China's handling and care of repatriated individuals, particularly the 40 Uyghurs deported on February 27.