China denies Uyghur genocide, vows to address human right issues

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, along with public executives and the press, met with Qi Yanjun, China's Deputy Public Security Minister, and his team in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The Thai delegation received a briefing on China's handling and care of repatriated individuals, particularly the 40 Uyghurs deported on February 27.
Qi praised the Thai government for deporting the 40 Uyghurs after their decade-long detention in Thailand, stating that the Chinese government is making efforts to ensure they can live a normal life.
“Some countries criticise the cooperation between Thailand and China, even though the deportation was carried out in accordance with the law,” Qi said. He emphasised that collaboration between both nations in addressing human rights concerns is essential.
Qi affirmed that Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is safe, with stable economic and social development. He assured that China would facilitate the Thai delegation’s meetings with deported Uyghurs as much as possible to demonstrate the region’s safety to the global community.
“What the US and EU claim about mistreatment of Uyghurs is untrue,” he said, stressing that Xinjiang remains open to everyone.