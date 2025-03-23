Thailand ranks 107th in 2024 global education survey

The survey, which covers over 200 nations, draws from both the annual UN News Best Countries report and the nonprofit organisation World Top 20.
While education levels vary across countries, the website points out a clear correlation between the quality of a nation's educational system and its economic status and overall well-being.
Generally, developing nations tend to provide higher-quality education than the least developed nations, while fully developed countries offer the best education.
Citing the Global Partnership for Education, the website emphasises that education is a fundamental human right and plays a key role in human, social and economic development.
Education promotes gender equality, fosters peace, and increases a person’s chances of having more and better life and career opportunities, it said.
Globally, South Korea ranks first, followed by Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Slovenia, Japan, Germany, Finland, Norway and Ireland.
Thailand holds the 107th spot worldwide and is ranked 8th in ASEAN. Singapore leads ASEAN countries with the highest education ranking, followed by Brunei and Vietnam.
Here’s the full ranking of ASEAN nations: