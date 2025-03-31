ASEAN pledges aid for Myanmar and Thailand after earthquake

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa was among the foreign ministers who attended the Special Emergency Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers in the Aftermath of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand on Sunday.

He explained that ASEAN Member States stand in solidarity in addressing the impact of the earthquake while providing immediate humanitarian aid to Myanmar.

Thailand, as a close neighbour of Myanmar and a key player in ASEAN, has already begun sending aid to Myanmar, he said.

Maris added that ASEAN has supported him and the Malaysian Foreign Minister in visiting Myanmar on April 5 to discuss further assistance with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister, Than Swe.