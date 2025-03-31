Myanmar declares week of mourning after deadly earthquake

Citing Myanmar broadcaster MRTV, the announcement came after the quake struck the Sagaing region near Mandalay on Friday afternoon. During the mourning period, national flags will be flown at half-mast until April 6.

MRTV also aired footage of Myanmar and international rescue teams searching for survivors in Naypyidaw, one of the worst-hit areas.

A Myanmar fire department official acknowledged that the likelihood of survival after 72 hours is low. However, he stated that search and rescue efforts would continue throughout the night.

He also noted that foreign rescue teams were racing against time to detect any signs of life beneath the rubble.