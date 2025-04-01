South Korea Adoption Scandal: Mass Forgery Exposed

A government-led inquiry in South Korea has uncovered a shocking legacy of systemic abuse in the country's international adoption practices, revealing that hundreds of thousands of children were "exported" to foreign countries, with their identities routinely falsified and fundamental human rights violated.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's findings, reported by the Associated Press (AP), CNN, and Al Jazeera, detail how, since the 1950s, approximately 200,000 children were sent abroad for adoption, primarily to the United States, Europe, and Australia.

This practice, initially driven by poverty and the aftermath of war, evolved into a lucrative industry marked by corruption, coercion, and government-endorsed quotas.

The commission's investigation, which analysed 100 cases from 367 petitions filed by adoptees – part of an estimated 140,000 children adopted to six European countries, the US, and Australia – found that the South Korean government routinely forged documents, falsely declaring children as abandoned and even switching infants in cases of death or illness.

Many adoptees, now adults, have spent years searching for their birth families, only to discover they were victims of identity theft and, in some cases, abduction.

Al Jazeera reported that the commission concluded the government-endorsed foreign adoption programme violated fundamental human rights guaranteed under the constitution and international conventions.

