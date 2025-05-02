As Trump moves to tax small parcels, some retailers give up on US

Temu, the international arm of Chinese ecommerce giant PDD Holdings, prominently featured products already in US warehouses on its website, labelled 'Local', and a pop-up informed customers that there would be no import charges for local warehouse items.

But items imported before the May 2 change will eventually run out. Both Shein and Temu have slashed their US digital advertising spending in the past weeks as they prepared for the change that is likely to hit their sales.

Shein did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Temu did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

De minimis was initially introduced to smooth online shopping and boost international trade, but became the target of bipartisan criticism due to its role in facilitating smuggling of fentanyl ingredients from China and fuelling a surge in imports of cheap clothes, toys, and furniture made in China through online platforms like Temu, Shein, and Amazon Haul.

De minimis has also been a channel for counterfeit goods. In 2024, de minimis shipments accounted for 97% of the intellectual property infringement-related cargo seizures made by Customs and Border Protection.

Without de minimis, sellers of goods made in China have to provide U.S. customs with more detailed information about where each component of their product is made, an increased administrative burden that, along with the huge tariff cost, is dissuading small retailers.

UPS CEO Carol Tome said on Tuesday that many of the delivery firm's small to medium-sized business customers source 100% of their goods from China.

US online marketplace Etsy said in a notice to sellers earlier this month that it was making it easier for them to clarify the country of origin of their products, as tariffs are applied based on where a good is made rather than where it is dispatched from.

While disruptive to e-commerce, the end of de minimis treatment of Chinese goods could give a boost to retailers less reliant on e-commerce or on Chinese manufacturing.

British fast-fashion retailer Primark, which sells clothes to US customers only through its stores across the country, not online, said it could benefit from the change.

"With prices going up from this part of the trade, I wonder if some Americans might start going back to shopping centres to find value there," George Weston, CEO of Primark owner Associated British Foods, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters