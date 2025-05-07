Pakistan says at least 26 civilians killed in Indian strikes

'ACT OF WAR'

Islamabad called the attacks a "blatant act of war" and said it had informed the UN Security Council that Pakistan reserved the right to respond appropriately to Indian aggression. Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesman for the Pakistan military, said Pakistan would "respond to this aggression at a time, place, and means of our own choice".

"All of these engagements have been done as a defensive measure," Chaudhry said. "However, we will take all the steps necessary for defending the honour, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, at all costs."

The South Asian neighbours also exchanged intense shelling and heavy gunfire across much of their de facto border in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, police and witnesses told Reuters.

Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which both sides claim in full and control in part.

Since a 2003 ceasefire, to which both countries recommitted in 2021, targeted strikes between the neighbours are extremely rare, especially Indian strikes on Pakistani areas outside Pakistani Kashmir.

Several Indians said they welcomed the strikes.

"Pakistan has been testing our patience. The good thing is India is taking revenge," said Kumar Ravi Shankar, a Delhi lawyer.

"The precision strikes are a strong and appropriate response. The focus should remain on eliminating terrorism at its roots," added Tejas Patel, 42, a finance professional in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

But analysts said the risk of escalation is higher than in the recent past due to the severity of India's attack, which New Delhi called "Operation Sindoor". Sindoor is the Hindi language word for vermilion, a red powder that Hindu women put on the forehead or parting of their hair as a sign of marriage.

US President Donald Trump called the fighting "a shame" and added, "I hope it ends quickly." The State Department said Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to the national security advisers of both nations, urging "both to keep lines of communication open and avoid escalation."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for maximum military restraint from both countries, a spokesperson said. China, which neighbours both India and Pakistan, and Russia also called for restraint.

A team of UN officials had arrived in Pakistani Kashmir to ascertain facts after the strikes, the region's information minister said.

The shelling across the frontier in Kashmir killed 10 civilians and injured 48 in the Indian part of the region, police there said. At least six people were killed on the Pakistani side, officials there said.

Indian TV channels showed videos of explosions, fire, large plumes of smoke in the night sky and people fleeing in several places in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, damage from the Indian strike was visible at sunrise. Security forces surrounded a small mosque in a hillside residential neighbourhood, which had been hit, with its minaret collapsed.

The Pakistani defence minister told Geo that all targeted sites were civilian and not militant camps. He said India's claim of targeting "camps of terrorists is false.

STOCK FUTURES, AIRLINES IMPACTED

India's stock market benchmarks opened lower on news of the strikes.

The benchmark Nifty 50 opened 0.6% lower, but reversed losses to trade 0.1% higher. The Sensex also rose 0.1%.

The Indian rupee was last quoted at 84.5875 against the U.S. dollar, a 0.2% drop for the day.

Pakistan's benchmark share index opened down 5.78% but recovered later in the morning, trading down around 1.6% at 0600 GMT.

Several airlines including India's largest airline, IndiGo, Air India and Qatar Airways, cancelled flights in areas of India and Pakistan due to closures of airports and airspace.

The Indian strike goes far beyond New Delhi's response to previous attacks in Kashmir blamed on Pakistan. Those include India's 2019 air strike on Pakistan after 40 Indian paramilitary police were killed in Kashmir and India's retaliation for the deaths of 18 soldiers in 2016.

"Given the scale of the Indian strike, which was far greater than what we saw in 2019, we can expect a sizable Pakistani response," said Michael Kugelman, a Washington-based South Asia analyst and writer for the Foreign Policy magazine.

"We’ve had a strike and a counter-strike, and what comes next will be the strongest indication of just how serious a crisis this could become," he said.

Reuters