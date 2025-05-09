Russia and China mark victory in WW2 as Ukraine war grinds on

Chinese Communist Party historians say China's casualties in the 1937-1945 Second Sino-Japanese War were 35 million. The Japanese occupation caused the displacement of as many as 100 million Chinese people and significant economic hardship, as well as the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, during which an estimated 100,000 to 300,000 victims were killed.

MOSCOW PARADE

Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender came into force at 11.01pm on May 8, 1945, marked as "Victory in Europe Day" by Britain, the United States and France. In Moscow, it was already May 9, which became the Soviet Union's "Victory Day" in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45.

For Russians - and for many of the peoples of the former Soviet Union - May 9 is the most sacred date in the calendar, and Putin has sought to use memories of World War Two to unite Russian society, especially amid the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin says the attendance of Russian allies such as Xi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and several dozen leaders from the former Soviet Union, Africa, Asia and Latin America shows Russia is not isolated, even if Moscow's former WW2 Western allies want to stay away.

Chinese troops took part in the parade, and some North Korean soldiers in uniform were spotted watching the parade in Moscow.

Putin has sought to insulate Moscow from the grinding artillery and drone war being fought 600 km (370 miles) away in Ukraine, though Ukrainian drone attacks have in recent days disrupted air travel to the Russian capital.

Some drone attack warnings were announced overnight in some western Russian regions, but there were no reports of attacks on Moscow.

Putin proposed a 72-hour ceasefire that would run on May 8, May 9 and May 10, though Ukraine said Russia had broken the ceasefire, a claim dismissed as absurd by Moscow.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on allies to help it resist Russia, which now controls about a fifth of Ukraine.

"Evil cannot be appeased. It must be fought," Zelenskiy said, according to the Kyiv Post. He criticised Moscow's Victory Day parade. "It will be a parade of cynicism. There is just no other way to describe it. A parade of bile and lies."