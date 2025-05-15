Qatar Airways orders 160 Boeing twin-aisle jets during Trump visit

The deal for Boeing 777X and 787 planes with GE Aerospace engines was worth $96 billion, according to the White House. It is a win for Trump on a high-profile visit to the region, even though it will be years before the jets are delivered.

The sale is also a boost for Boeing and its biggest engine supplier at a time when large versions of rival Airbus' A350, powered by Rolls-Royce engines, have struggled with maintenance problems from operating in the world's hottest climates, including the Gulf region.

The agreement is for 160 firm orders - 130 787s and 30 777Xs - and options for another 50 of the two long-haul airplanes, according to Boeing. The company's shares rose 0.6% in New York, while GE Aerospace stock gained 0.7%.

For the 787s, Qatar opted for GE Aerospace's GEnx engines rather than Rolls-Royce's Trent 1000, according to the administration. GE Aerospace's GE9X is the only engine option for the 777X.