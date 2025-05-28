Japan proposes fund to aid US shipbuilding sector in tariff talks

The administration of US President Donald Trump aims to strengthen the country's shipbuilding capacity from an economic security perspective, and Tokyo hopes that offering cooperation in this field will lead to concessions from Washington in tariff talks.

On Wednesday, the steering committee of the House of Councillors approved a four-day trip to the United States from Thursday by Economic Revitalisation Minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief tariff negotiator.

During the trip, Akazawa will hold the fourth ministerial-level session of the tariff talks on Friday local time. The session is expected to be attended by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was absent from the previous session.