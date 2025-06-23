Thai embassy in Jordan warns Thais amid Iran-Israel crisis escalation

The Royal Thai Embassy in Amman has issued its fifth advisory, dated June 22, 2025, urging Thai nationals in Jordan to remain vigilant as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate. The warning follows a significant development in the region, with the United States launching airstrikes on three key locations in Iran—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—all of which house nuclear facilities and research centres.
The embassy noted that the global community is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, with heightened concerns about regional stability, including in neighbouring Jordan.
Despite the heightened tensions, Jordan's National Centre for Security and Crisis Management has not raised its threat level or implemented new emergency measures. The situation in Jordan remains normal, and daily life continues unaffected.
However, the embassy advised both locals and foreigners—particularly Thai nationals—to exercise increased caution in public areas. People are urged to avoid potentially risky locations such as areas with suspicious objects or falling drones, and to refrain from spreading unverified rumours to prevent unnecessary panic.
Jordan’s airports in Amman and Aqaba remain operational for commercial flights, but temporary service suspensions may occur depending on risk levels. Thai travellers planning to fly into or out of Jordan are advised to check directly with airlines and make travel arrangements in advance, including securing flight tickets early.
The embassy strongly reiterated its call for all Thai nationals in Jordan to remain alert, follow all instructions issued by Jordanian security authorities, and prioritise personal safety at all times. In case of emergency, Thais can contact the embassy via the emergency hotline at +962 777 555 050 or through its official Facebook page at RTEAmman.