Thai embassy in Jordan warns Thais amid Iran-Israel crisis escalation

The Royal Thai Embassy in Amman has issued its fifth advisory, dated June 22, 2025, urging Thai nationals in Jordan to remain vigilant as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate. The warning follows a significant development in the region, with the United States launching airstrikes on three key locations in Iran—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—all of which house nuclear facilities and research centres.

The embassy noted that the global community is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, with heightened concerns about regional stability, including in neighbouring Jordan.