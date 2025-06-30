Bezos-Sánchez wedding sparks economic boost and backlash across Venice

Yet not all Venetians were celebrating. On June 28, roughly 1,000 protesters marched from Venice’s central train station to the Rialto Bridge, where a large banner read “No Space for Bezos”. Many objected to what they see as performative philanthropy.

Bezos is a hypocrite, said Alice Bazzoli, a 24-year-old student, referring to his €3 million donation to Venice, which she sees as incompatible with the pollution from his private jets and mega-yacht.

“I want Venice for Venetians, not tourists. We need affordable housing,” she added, lamenting that students are being priced out by short-term holiday rentals.

Filmmaker Andrea Segre, 49, born in Venice, echoed the concern: “People aged 25–35—those starting families—can’t afford to live here anymore. That drains the city of diversity and vitality.”

The city’s population has halved in 50 years, now under 50,000 residents in the historic centre, compared to over 100,000 in the 1970s.

Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro dismissed the criticism, saying: “The protesters go against Venice’s history, which is about commerce and connectivity. Bezos embodies that spirit—he’s more Venetian than they are.”

Yet the backlash was notably stronger than previous high-profile weddings, such as that of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin in 2014—largely due to Bezos’ corporate influence and political ties.

Ranked the world’s fourth-richest person by Forbes, Bezos has been linked to US President Donald Trump. In Italy, Amazon has faced union protests over labour practices and tax compliance scrutiny.

“No matter how he arrives—even on a rowing boat with just a few people—I’d still protest,” said Tommaso Cacciari, leader of the “No Space for Bezos” campaign. “He is involved materially, politically and financially in Trump’s return to power.”

The three-day wedding encapsulates a growing dilemma for global tourist cities: economic gain from billionaire events versus rising inequality, loss of housing, and erosion of local life.