At least 19 killed, scores injured as Bangladesh air force jet crashes into college campus

The F-7 BGI jet took off at 1.06 pm (0706 GMT) from the Bangladesh Air Force base in Kurmitola, Dhaka, as part of a routine training mission, but encountered a mechanical failure, said the spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury.

"The pilot ... made a valiant attempt to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas. Despite his best efforts, the aircraft ... crashed into a two-storey building belonging to Milestone School and College," he said.

The pilot was among those killed in the incident, the military said, adding that a committee had been formed to investigate its cause.