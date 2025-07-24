Russian plane crashes in Russia's Far East, nearly 50 people on board feared dead

The burning fuselage of the plane, which was made in the Soviet era and was nearly 50 years old, was spotted on the ground by a helicopter, and rescue crews were rushing to the scene.

Video shot from a helicopter and posted on social media showed the plane came down in a densely forested area. Pale smoke could be seen rising from the crash site.

The plane was on a flight by a privately owned Siberian-based regional airline called Angara. The aircraft's tail number showed it was built in 1976 and was operated by Soviet flag carrier Aeroflot before the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

The plane was en route from the city of Blagoveshchensk to Tynda, a remote town and important railway junction in the Amur region bordering China. It dropped off radar screens while preparing to land.