France Urges Cambodia and Thailand to Cease Hostilities Immediately

In the statement dated July 25, 2025, France expressed its deep concern over the violent clashes on July 24, which have resulted in multiple casualties. The French government also extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.
“France calls on both Cambodia and Thailand to immediately cease hostilities and to resolve their dispute through peaceful means in accordance with international law,” the statement read.
Additionally, the French government advised its citizens to avoid traveling to the border region, and those already in the area are strongly urged to evacuate as soon as possible. French nationals in the region are encouraged to register their contact details with the French Embassy for assistance.