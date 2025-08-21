China weighs yuan-backed stablecoins in major policy shift

The State Council, China’s cabinet, is expected to review a roadmap later this month that sets targets for expanding the yuan’s use in international markets and details responsibilities for domestic regulators. The plan will also include safeguards to mitigate financial risks, the sources said.

Senior leaders are due to hold a study session by the end of August focused on yuan internationalisation and stablecoins, which are gaining traction worldwide. At that meeting, top officials are likely to outline the scope for stablecoin use in commerce and set boundaries for its development, one source noted.

If approved, the proposal would represent a sharp departure from Beijing’s long-standing hostility towards digital assets. China banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021 amid fears of financial instability. However, the rapid rise of dollar-backed stablecoins and Washington’s efforts to establish a regulatory framework have prompted Beijing to reconsider.