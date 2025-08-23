US government buys 10% stake in Intel, marks latest move in Trump administration's push for private sector control

US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, announced on Friday that the US government has purchased a 10% stake in Intel, the leading chip manufacturer, in a bid to strengthen its control over major American companies.

Intel’s stock surged by approximately 6% during Friday’s trading, but stabilised during after-hours trading. The government invested $8.9 billion, acquiring 433.3 million shares at $20.47 each, below current market price.

Intel, the only US-based company capable of producing advanced chips, confirmed in a press release that the government’s investment was made in common stock.

The funds used for this purchase were derived from the CHIPS Act—$5.7 billion already allocated but not yet disbursed, and an additional $3.2 billion from a separate chip production security programme.

President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, “The US didn’t pay a penny for these shares, and now they’re worth around $11 billion. This is a great deal for America and for Intel.”

Additionally, the US government received warrants to purchase an additional 5% of Intel’s shares if the company no longer controls a majority of its semiconductor manufacturing operations.

Intel clarified that the US government will not have a seat on its board or any governance rights.