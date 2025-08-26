Trump dismisses Fed governor Cook over mortgage loan controversy

In a letter made public on Monday, Trump accused Cook of “deceitful and criminal conduct” related to mortgages she obtained in Michigan and Georgia in 2021, when she reportedly declared both properties as her primary residence.

Trump argued this undermined her integrity and competence as a financial regulator, saying he had the authority to dismiss her under the US Constitution and the Federal Reserve Act.

Cook, who was appointed to the Fed board in 2022 by then-President Joe Biden and whose term was set to run until 2038, has not yet given a detailed explanation of the transactions.

The matter was flagged by Federal Housing Finance Agency director William Pulte, who referred it to Attorney General Pamela Bondi for investigation. Neither Cook nor the Federal Reserve offered an immediate response.

While the Fed’s structure is designed to shield governors from political pressure, the law does allow removal “for cause.” No president has ever tested this clause, and legal experts say the case could open a new constitutional battle over the Fed’s independence.