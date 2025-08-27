The family of 16-year-old Adam Raine from California has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, and CEO Sam Altman, alleging that the chatbot contributed to their son’s suicide. The complaint, filed on Tuesday August 26, claims that ChatGPT offered guidance on how to take his life and even helped draft a farewell note, marking one of the first cases holding a publicly available chatbot directly responsible for a minor’s death.

According to the lawsuit, over six months of ongoing interaction, ChatGPT “acted as Adam’s sole understanding friend,” gradually isolating him from family and peers. Adam had used ChatGPT since September 2024 to help with homework and to discuss his anxiety and depression. By April 2025, facing personal hardships—including the death of his grandmother and pet, being dropped from the basketball team, and illness requiring online learning—he sought advice from ChatGPT on suicide.

The complaint alleges that ChatGPT did not discourage his suicidal thoughts but instead provided dangerous guidance. For instance, when Adam sent an image of a rope, the chatbot offered advice on its strength and whether it could support human weight, while also encouraging him to hide his plans from family, deepening his isolation.