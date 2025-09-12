Manhunt for shooter intensifies as killer of Charlie Kirk remains elusive on third day

President Donald Trump announced that investigators were making progress in locating the gunman who fired a single shot that struck Kirk, a 31-year-old author and podcast host who played a pivotal role in energising conservative youth and helping Trump secure a second term in the White House.

The man seen in the video footage was still labelled as a “person of interest” rather than a suspect, though officials confirmed he was at the scene of the crime at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk was on campus hosting one of his student outreach events, where he regularly engages in debates on contentious topics like gun violence and race. Around 3,000 people attended the event.

This shooting marks a tragic chapter in the increasing wave of political violence that has plagued the US since 2021. Since the Capitol riot, Reuters has tracked more than 300 politically motivated violent incidents spanning the political spectrum.