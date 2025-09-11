Japan Shipbuilding Industry in Focus over Cooperation with US

Japan was once a shipbuilding behemoth that produced over 50 % of the world's new vessels, but it has since fallen behind China and South Korea. The Japanese government plans to draw up a road map to boost the industry around this autumn.

Tokyo and Washington signed a memorandum Sept. 4 that calls for investing 550 billion dollars in the United States, including in its shipbuilding sector.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Masatoshi Ishida, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Special Committee on Marine Transportation and Shipbuilding, said of the cooperation.

The LDP submitted to the government in June an emergency proposal for revitalizing the Japanese shipbuilding sector, arguing that "the death of the shipbuilding industry means the death of the country." It called on the government to draw up a road map by autumn that includes concrete measures as well as the sizes of investments from the public and private sectors.