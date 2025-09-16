TikTok ownership shift nears approval as US and China reach framework deal

The agreement, covering the short-video platform used by around 170 million Americans, marks a rare step forward in protracted talks between the world’s two largest economies. The negotiations have been aimed at cooling trade tensions that have unsettled global markets.

After discussions with Chinese delegates in Madrid, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said an impending 17 September deadline, which could have disrupted TikTok’s operations in the United States, had spurred progress. He added that the deadline might be pushed back by three months to finalise details, while declining to outline specific terms.

Bessent stressed that the eventual deal would retain cultural elements prized by Beijing, but that Washington’s overriding concern was national security. “They see the app’s Chinese characteristics as soft power. For us, it is about safeguarding national security,” he told reporters.

President Trump, asked whether Beijing might keep a stake in the platform, said no decision had yet been taken and that he would seek clarity from Xi.

It is the second time this year the two governments have signalled they were close to a resolution on TikTok; an earlier attempt in March collapsed.