World Youth Festival Assembly wraps up in Nizhny Novgorod, launching global projects

The World Youth Festival Assembly (https://asm.wyffest.com/en) has concluded in Nizhny Novgorod — one of the key international youth cooperation events of the year. The forum brought together over 2,000 participants from 120 countries, serving as a platform for open dialogue, experience exchange, and the launch of joint initiatives.

A wide variety of events took place during the Assembly:

• 215 experts from 40 countries conducted more than 80 interactive formats, including trend-battles on education, artificial intelligence, and media. The central highlight was the immersive show "Symphony of Time," where participants experienced the history of Russia.

• A project presentation session was held with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko, where young leaders pitched their ideas and gained an opportunity to bring them closer to real-world implementation.

• Two global projects were launched: the BRICS countries’ business mentoring program and an international content center featuring bloggers from 34 countries. Additionally, initiatives by the International Association of Children’s Organizations — "My First Friend" and "Cultural Holidays" — were introduced.

• A new record was set: 412 participants from various countries performed the largest-ever “phygital dance.”

• The final of the #Intervision contest was broadcast live on the main stage of the Assembly.

• More than 300 foreign media representatives and bloggers from the USA, Italy, Spain, Germany, Indonesia, South Korea, Serbia, India, Argentina, the Congo, and other countries took part in the event.