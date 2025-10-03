As Germany celebrates the 35th anniversary of its reunification on October 3, the nation reflects not only on its historic achievement of overcoming division but also on its growing international partnerships.

This year's German Unity Day celebrations in Saarbrücken, under the motto "Future through Change," symbolize both the country's forward-looking vision and its commitment to global collaboration—particularly with strategic partners like Thailand.

A Day That Changed History

German Unity Day commemorates one of the most significant moments in modern European history. On October 3, 1990, the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic officially united, ending 45 years of division that had split families, communities, and a nation.

The journey to this historic moment began with the peaceful Monday demonstrations in Leipzig on September 4, 1989, culminating in the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9 of that year.

The Brandenburg Gate, once a symbol of division, transformed into an icon of freedom and unity. Today, these symbols resonate far beyond Germany's borders, inspiring nations worldwide about the power of peaceful change and democratic transformation.

Modern Celebrations and National Pride

Each year, German Unity Day brings the nation together through elaborate celebrations that rotate among different cities.

This year, Saarbrücken, the capital of Saarland, takes center stage with the motto "Future through Change," hosting ceremonial acts, concerts, communal meals, and cultural presentations from Germany's diverse regions.

Last year's celebrations in Schwerin successfully demonstrated the theme of "Setting sail as one: strengthening democracy and diversity together."