Hungary honours its legacy with vibrant Saint Stephen\'s Day celebrations

Hungary's National Day, also known as Saint Stephen's Day or the Feast of Saint Stephen, commemorates the founding of the Hungarian state in the year 1000 AD.
King Stephen I, the first Christian ruler of Hungary, was crowned, uniting the various Hungarian tribes under a single crown. King Stephen played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s history, founding a stable kingdom and promoting Christianity, leaving a legacy that endures to this day.
He was the first King of Hungary, reigning from 1000 or 1001 until his death in 1038. He was canonised by Pope Gregory VII in 1083, alongside his son Emeric and Bishop Gerard of Csanád.
Stephen is a revered saint in Hungary and its neighbouring regions. In Hungary, his feast day, celebrated on August 20, also marks the State Foundation Day, a public holiday commemorating the founding of the Hungarian state.
Hungary's National Day highlights several events and ceremonies:
Thailand and Hungary have enjoyed relations spanning more than 150 years, beginning with the signing of the Treaty of Amity, Trade and Navigation between the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy and the Kingdom of Siam on May 17, 1872.
Formal diplomatic ties were established on October 24, 1973. The Hungarian Embassy in Bangkok was opened in 1978, with consular jurisdiction extending to Myanmar and Laos. In turn, the Royal Thai Embassy in Budapest was established in 1989, with jurisdiction covering Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Kosovo.
The Royal Thai Embassy in Budapest organised the Thai Festival in the garden of the Hungarian National Museum on May 14, 2023, to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Hungary.
The “Thai Festival” is held annually for local communities and visitors to experience Thai culture in its many facets. The 2023 edition was especially memorable, as it marked the festival’s return after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2024, the trade value between Thailand and Hungary reached US$684.53 million, with Thailand exporting goods worth US$445.56 million and importing US$238.86 million.
Exports from Thailand included vehicles, parts and accessories, computers and components, faucets, valves, printed circuits, switchboards, and electrical control panels.
Imports from Hungary comprised electrical machinery and components, mechanical machinery and parts, scientific instruments, automotive parts, and pharmaceutical products.
In a bid to strengthen economic, trade, and investment cooperation, former Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara met with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, on March 19, 2024.
Both sides discussed initiatives in several key areas: the development of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, the promotion of mutual investment, the transition to clean energy, defence cooperation, livestock, education, and partnerships in international organisations
They also touched on negotiations for a Thailand-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), support for Thailand’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the request for the EU to exempt Thai passport holders from the Schengen visa requirement.
The Hungarian government opened applications for the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship for the academic year 2025-2026 in January this year. This scholarship is available to Thai students wishing to pursue undergraduate, master's, or doctoral studies at higher education institutions in Hungary.
The scholarship programme is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation of Thailand and the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Thailand saw a Thai student, Sudarat Phayungton, graduate from the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences under the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship for a Master's degree in Environmental Engineering on January 25, 2023.
According to data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2024, 36,945 Hungarian nationals visited Thailand, while approximately 7,000 Thais travelled to Hungary annually.
There are about 1,900 Thai nationals living in Hungary, most of whom work in Thai massage establishments, while the rest are employed in Thai restaurants.