Hungary honours its legacy with vibrant Saint Stephen\'s Day celebrations

Five Wonders of Budapest

For anyone planning to visit Hungary, there are five must-see wonders in Budapest that should not be missed. These include:

The City of Spas: Budapest, known as the "City of Spas," is home to over 100 thermal springs and boasts a long-standing spa culture. The city’s rejuvenating thermal baths offer a unique and relaxing experience, drawing both locals and tourists to unwind and enjoy their therapeutic benefits.

The Buda Castle Labyrinth: Beneath the historic Buda Castle lies the mysterious Buda Castle Labyrinth, a maze of tunnels and caves. This intriguing underground network has served many purposes throughout history, from a shelter and prison to a storage facility for wine barrels.

The Second Oldest Metro in the World: Budapest is proud to house one of the earliest metro systems in the world, second only to London's Underground. The Millennium Underground Railway, constructed in 1896, continues to operate today, linking the iconic Heroes' Square with the city centre.

A Bridge with a Heart: The Chain Bridge, an iconic symbol of Budapest, has a touching story behind its creation. Designed by English engineer William Tierney Clark and built by Adam Clark, the bridge's builder fell in love with Hungary and made it his home until his death.

The House of Terror: Located in the former headquarters of the Nazi Gestapo and the Hungarian secret police, the House of Terror is a poignant museum that honours the victims of both fascist and communist regimes in Hungary. It stands as a stark reminder of the city's dark past and the crucial importance of preserving history for future generations.

Thailand–Hungary maintains over 150 years of relations

Thailand and Hungary have enjoyed relations spanning more than 150 years, beginning with the signing of the Treaty of Amity, Trade and Navigation between the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy and the Kingdom of Siam on May 17, 1872.

Formal diplomatic ties were established on October 24, 1973. The Hungarian Embassy in Bangkok was opened in 1978, with consular jurisdiction extending to Myanmar and Laos. In turn, the Royal Thai Embassy in Budapest was established in 1989, with jurisdiction covering Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Kosovo.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Budapest organised the Thai Festival in the garden of the Hungarian National Museum on May 14, 2023, to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Hungary.

The “Thai Festival” is held annually for local communities and visitors to experience Thai culture in its many facets. The 2023 edition was especially memorable, as it marked the festival’s return after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economic collaboration

In 2024, the trade value between Thailand and Hungary reached US$684.53 million, with Thailand exporting goods worth US$445.56 million and importing US$238.86 million.

Exports from Thailand included vehicles, parts and accessories, computers and components, faucets, valves, printed circuits, switchboards, and electrical control panels.

Imports from Hungary comprised electrical machinery and components, mechanical machinery and parts, scientific instruments, automotive parts, and pharmaceutical products.

In a bid to strengthen economic, trade, and investment cooperation, former Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara met with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, on March 19, 2024.

Both sides discussed initiatives in several key areas: the development of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, the promotion of mutual investment, the transition to clean energy, defence cooperation, livestock, education, and partnerships in international organisations

They also touched on negotiations for a Thailand-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), support for Thailand’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the request for the EU to exempt Thai passport holders from the Schengen visa requirement.

Education and tourism

The Hungarian government opened applications for the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship for the academic year 2025-2026 in January this year. This scholarship is available to Thai students wishing to pursue undergraduate, master's, or doctoral studies at higher education institutions in Hungary.

The scholarship programme is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation of Thailand and the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Thailand saw a Thai student, Sudarat Phayungton, graduate from the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences under the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship for a Master's degree in Environmental Engineering on January 25, 2023.

According to data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2024, 36,945 Hungarian nationals visited Thailand, while approximately 7,000 Thais travelled to Hungary annually.

There are about 1,900 Thai nationals living in Hungary, most of whom work in Thai massage establishments, while the rest are employed in Thai restaurants.