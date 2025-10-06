Typhoon Matmo batters Guangdong, leaving widespread power outages

Typhoon Matmo, the 21st tropical cyclone of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season, made landfall on the eastern coast of Suwen District, Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province, southern China, at around 2.50pm on Sunday (October 5).

According to the Guangdong Provincial Meteorological Administration, the typhoon brought maximum sustained winds of 42 metres per second and a minimum central pressure of 965 hectopascals when it struck the coast.