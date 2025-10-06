Typhoon Matmo batters Guangdong, leaving widespread power outages

Typhoon Matmo, the 21st tropical cyclone of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season, made landfall on the eastern coast of Suwen District, Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province, southern China, at around 2.50pm on Sunday (October 5).
According to the Guangdong Provincial Meteorological Administration, the typhoon brought maximum sustained winds of 42 metres per second and a minimum central pressure of 965 hectopascals when it struck the coast.
The powerful storm caused severe damage to the local power grid in Suzhou District, triggering immediate blackouts across parts of Zhanjiang.
Authorities deployed emergency response teams to assess the situation and begin urgent restoration work. As of 7pm on Sunday, the Guangdong branch of China Southern Power Grid had mobilised nearly 40,000 emergency workers, 170 mobile power-generating vehicles and 550 backup generators to the affected areas.
The meteorological agency said the typhoon was moving northwest and was expected to bring moderate to light rainfall to Zhanjiang and Maming throughout Monday.
China’s top economic planning body, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced an allocation of 200 million yuan (approximately US$28.15 million) from the national budget on Sunday to support emergency reconstruction efforts in Guangdong and the southern island province of Hainan.
The NDRC said the funds would be used to repair damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water management systems, schools and hospitals, to help restore normal life and production in the affected regions as quickly as possible.