India launches criminal case over toxic cough syrup linked to children’s deaths

The tainted product, branded Coldrif, was found to contain 46.28% diethylene glycol, a solvent used in antifreeze and industrial lubricants, far exceeding the legal limit of 0.1%, according to a state laboratory report seen by Reuters.

Police have charged both the prescribing doctor and the manufacturer, Sresan Pharma, based in Tamil Nadu, with offences including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and violation of India’s Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The prescribing doctor has already been arrested, state deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla told ANI news agency.

The case marks another blow to India’s reputation as the “pharmacy of the world”, which has come under scrutiny following previous cases in which Indian-made cough syrups were linked to child deaths in Gambia, Cameroon and Uzbekistan.

India’s health ministry said regulatory action had been initiated against a unit of Sresan Pharma, while the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has recommended cancelling the company’s manufacturing licence. The firm has yet to respond to requests for comment.