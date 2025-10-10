Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

“When authoritarian regimes seize control, it is vital to honour those who courageously stand up for freedom and resist oppression,” the committee said in its statement.

This year’s decision brings global attention to the political crisis in Venezuela, where Machado has become a symbol of non-violent resistance. The announcement also comes amid growing debate over US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he deserves the prize for his role in brokering peace agreements in the Middle East.

Analysts had predicted that Trump would be overlooked for the award, arguing that his foreign policy approach has undermined the international order that the Nobel Committee seeks to uphold.

The Nobel Peace Prize, valued at 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately US$1.2 million), will be formally presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death, who established the awards in his 1895 will.