US political standoff masks deeper threat: soaring public debt

The dispute between President Donald Trump’s Republicans and opposition Democrats has centred on short-term funding and social spending, while long-term fiscal sustainability has largely vanished from the agenda.

The current impasse, the fifteenth since 1981, stems from Democrats’ push for higher expenditure totalling about US$1.5 trillion over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB). If approved, the measure would deepen the United States’ national debt, already hovering near US$38 trillion.

“We have immense structural problems, yet the parties are locked in a cycle of political messaging rather than confronting the fiscal reality,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the CRFB.