Cargo plane plunges into sea during landing at Hong Kong airport, killing two

A cargo aircraft arriving from Dubai veered off the runway and plunged into the sea while landing at Hong Kong International Airport early Monday morning, according to the airport authority.

Images circulating after the crash showed a Boeing 747 freighter operated by Turkey’s ACT Airlines under Emirates’ flight code, partially submerged near the airport’s seawall. The plane’s nose and tail were torn apart, and an emergency slide was seen deployed.

All four crew members on board were rescued, but two people working in a ground vehicle believed to have been hit by the aircraft were killed, the South China Morning Post reported, citing police sources. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the fatalities.