Tornado tears through southern Brazil, killing six and injuring hundreds

A powerful tornado accompanied by intense rain and winds ripped through the southern Brazilian state of Paraná on Friday night, leaving six people dead and hundreds injured, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The town of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu suffered the most severe damage, with the state’s civil defence agency reporting that over half of its urban area sustained destruction — including collapsed roofs and damaged buildings.
Authorities said 437 people were treated for injuries, while around 1,000 residents were forced to evacuate their homes. The nearby city of Guarapuava also experienced heavy damage.
Meteorologists from the Paraná Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring System estimated the tornado’s winds at 180–250 kilometres per hour (111–155 mph).
Institutional Relations Minister Gleisi Hoffmann announced plans to visit the affected region on Saturday with Acting Health Minister Adriano Massuda and other federal officials to coordinate relief and reconstruction.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed condolences on X, pledging government assistance:
“We will continue to support the people of Paraná and provide all necessary help.”
Reuters