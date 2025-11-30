Central govt, Okinawa remain apart over US base relocation

It was the first meeting between the two since the launch of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration in October. Kihara also serves as minister in charge of reducing the burden on Okinawa of hosting US military bases.

Kihara said to Tamaki that the central government will steadily advance the return of the Futenma air station site to the prefecture based on a consolidation plan for US military facilities in Okinawa and reduce the base-hosting burden on the prefecture.