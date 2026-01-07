Qingdao Port debuts China's 1st vacuum-based automated mooring system

This technology greatly improves operational efficiency by reducing the mooring time for a 366-meter vessel from 30 minutes to just 30 seconds.
The system is composed of 13 mooring units positioned along the berth shoreline that, when activated, generate a combined suction force of 2,600 kilonewtons.
This immense power ensures precise, automated mooring for the world's largest container vessels.
In addition to speed, the system significantly enhances port safety by eliminating the need for personnel in the "snap-back zone", a high-risk area where traditional mooring lines can break under tension.
As a first-of-its-kind application in the domestic sector, the technology incorporates a comprehensive monitoring framework that captures real-time environmental variables such as wind, waves, and currents.
This data enables two major technical breakthroughs: automated vacuum suction and intelligent active stabilisation control.
The strategic impact of this system is substantial. By saving over 200 hours of mooring time annually, Qingdao Port effectively increases its operational capacity by the equivalent of 10 additional vessels per year.
As China begins its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–30), Qingdao Port continues to lead high-quality development through technological innovation, transforming the "smart port" blueprint into a reality and setting a new global standard for the future of maritime logistics.
China Daily
Asia News Network