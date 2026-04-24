Ireland turns to targeted policy interventions as living costs rise

Ireland is moving away from broad-based subsidies toward more targeted support as it confronts rising living costs and global uncertainty, Minister of State for Finance Robert Troy said in an exclusive interview with The Nation Thailand during his visit to Bangkok.

Troy underscored government policies to implement targeted interventions amid the limits of public spending. “Irish government has introduced targeted supports to keep prices lower, for example, excise duty on petrol and diesel,” he added.

Against a backdrop of persistent inflation and geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, Ireland has opted for a more calibrated approach.

Rather than across-the-board subsidies, the government has deployed more than €750 million in targeted measures aimed at sectors most exposed to energy price increases.

The approach reflects a broader policy rethink also underway in Thailand, where authorities are reassessing long-standing reliance on blanket energy subsidies.

The country’s Oil Fuel Fund, used to stabilise retail fuel prices, has seen deficit of over 62 billion baht as of April 20, amid prolonged global volatility.

While the two economies differ in structure, Troy noted that the underlying challenge is shared.