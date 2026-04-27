Oil jumps again: peace talks stall as Hormuz bottleneck keeps supply tight

Oil prices extended gains on Monday, rising almost 2% as peace efforts between the United States and Iran lost momentum and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained constrained, tightening global supply.

According to Reuters, Brent crude rose $2.16 (2.05%) to $107.49 a barrel by 11.46pm GMT, its highest level since April 7, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed $1.77 (1.88%) to $96.17.

The rise followed sharp weekly gains, with Brent and WTI up nearly 17% and 13% last week respectively—marking their biggest weekly increases since the war began.

Hopes of reviving diplomacy faded over the weekend after US President Donald Trump scrapped a planned trip by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad, even as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Pakistan.

“This move puts the ball squarely back in Iran’s court, and the clock is now ticking loudly,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note, warning Tehran could be forced to shut output at ageing oilfields if it runs out of storage capacity.