Iran closes Hormuz as US strikes deepen regional crisis

The confrontation between the United States and Iran has escalated sharply after Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, warning that all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships, would be barred from passing through the strategic waterway.





Iran’s top joint military command issued the order after a new round of US strikes on Iranian targets, saying any vessel attempting to enter or cross the strait could be fired upon. The announcement marked one of the most serious threats yet to global shipping through a route that had already been largely disrupted for months by the conflict.





Washington, however, rejected Iran’s claim that the strait had been shut. US Central Command said commercial vessels were still moving in and out of the Strait of Hormuz despite Tehran’s warning. It also denied Iranian state media reports that US warships in the area had been hit by missiles or drones.

The latest confrontation began after the US military launched overnight strikes on multiple targets in Iran. Central Command said the operation was a response to what it called Iran’s “unwarranted and continued aggression”, adding that the strikes began after midnight in Tehran.