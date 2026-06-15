DR Congo Ebola cases climb as two more health zones report infections

MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2026
DR Congo Ebola cases climb as two more health zones report infections

Government figures show 72 more confirmed cases in 24 hours, raising the outbreak total to 782 with 181 deaths across three eastern provinces.

  • Confirmed Ebola cases in DR Congo rose to 782 after 72 new infections were recorded in a 24-hour period.
  • The outbreak has spread to two new health zones for the first time: Nia-Nia in Ituri province and Mabalako in North Kivu province.
  • The total number of confirmed deaths from the current outbreak has reached 181.
  • Infections are now present in a total of 31 health zones across the three affected eastern provinces.

Government data released on Sunday (14 June) showed confirmed Ebola infections in the Democratic Republic of Congo rising to 782 after 72 more cases were recorded in 24 hours, one of the largest daily increases of the current outbreak.

The government’s latest situation report said the confirmed total included 181 deaths.

The outbreak, Congo’s 17th, remains limited to the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, despite the latest rise.

For the first time, confirmed cases were reported in the Nia-Nia health zone in Ituri and the Mabalako health zone in North Kivu.

Cases have now been recorded in 20 of Ituri’s 36 health zones, 10 of North Kivu’s 34 health zones, and one health zone in South Kivu.

Reuters

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