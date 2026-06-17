G7 leaders discuss Iran truce and call for Lebanon ceasefire

G7 leaders used a summit in Evian-les-Bains on Wednesday (17 June) to call for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, welcome an interim US-Iran accord aimed at ending the war in Iran, and pledge to reduce global exposure to the Strait of Hormuz by widening energy supply routes.

The leaders gathered in the French town on Lake Geneva as Washington and Tehran began releasing details of the ceasefire agreement before its expected formal presentation on Friday, across the nearby Swiss border.

The deal is expected to open talks on a permanent settlement to a conflict that has killed more than 7,000 people, most of them in Iran and Lebanon.

“We underline the need for the negotiation ... to address the threats posed by Iran in the region and beyond and ensure that they never obtain a nuclear weapon,” the G7 leaders said in their statement.

The meeting allowed US President Donald Trump to set out his Iran deal to the other major allies at the table: Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Those governments largely share Washington’s concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme and other issues, but they did not support Trump’s decision to go to war and remain anxious that Tehran has gained leverage by enduring the US assault and asserting control over the strait.