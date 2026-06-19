Thailand and Russia pledge closer cooperation after Anutin-Putin talks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, agreeing to deepen cooperation across multiple dimensions, including security, energy, digital economy and artificial intelligence, during a meeting on June 18 at the Kazan International Congress Centre in Russia.
Government spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek said the meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan. Both sides held discussions in a friendly atmosphere, with the Thai Prime Minister expressing appreciation for Russia’s role as host and highlighting Russia as a key long-standing friend of Thailand.
President Putin welcomed the close ties between the two countries, noting that Thailand and Russia are preparing to mark the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.
Both sides also agreed that Russia will host the 9th meeting of the Thai-Russian Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation in Moscow in August 2026, which is expected to serve as an important mechanism to advance practical cooperation.
The Prime Minister said Thailand attaches importance to Russia as a major global power and is ready to strengthen ties at all levels, including bilateral, regional and multilateral frameworks.
The two leaders also discussed the impact of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East on energy security and supply chains. Thailand expressed appreciation for Russia’s support in energy cooperation, including clean energy, LNG, petrochemical products and fertilisers.
Both sides agreed to expand cooperation in security across multiple areas, including defence, information security, public health, science, technology and education.
Both countries agreed that bilateral trade still has significant growth potential, with current trade valued at around US$1.5 billion, which does not yet reflect its full potential.
The Thai-Russian business council has expressed interest in expanding trade in consumer goods and exploring new opportunities. Thailand also plans to continue negotiations on a free trade agreement between Thailand and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to enhance trade, investment and market access.
The Prime Minister also referred to the success of the Russian-Thai Investment Forum held last year, which will be hosted in Bangkok again in October this year. The forum is expected to further strengthen business networks and promote tangible economic cooperation.
Thailand thanked Russia for its support of ASEAN and praised Russia’s constructive role in APEC, particularly in promoting the digital economy, innovation, food and energy security, as well as sustainable and inclusive development.
Thailand expressed readiness to cooperate with Russia on digital economy development, AI, cybersecurity and anti-scam measures, as well as broader Asia-Pacific economic cooperation.
Both sides agreed to strengthen cultural and tourism cooperation ahead of the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, with the aim of deepening people-to-people ties and mutual understanding.
The Prime Minister welcomed the nearly two million Russian tourists who visited Thailand in 2025, making Russia one of the largest European source markets for Thai tourism.
He also said Thailand plans to further promote Russian culture, including music, film and performing arts, in future cultural exchange activities.
Anutin thanked President Putin for the warm hospitality and reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to comprehensive cooperation with Russia to enhance stability, prosperity and shared economic opportunities.
He also expressed hope to meet President Putin again at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting later this year.