Japan lowers passport fees while visa and departure charges climb

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026
|Jiji Press
Japan lowers passport fees while visa and departure charges climb

Online applications for adult 10-year passports will be cheaper, but travellers face higher visa fees and a rising departure tax.

  • The cost of a 10-year adult passport will be reduced from 15,900 yen to 8,900 yen for online applications, while five-year passports for adults will be eliminated.
  • Visa charges will increase significantly, with a single-entry visa rising from 3,000 to 15,000 yen and a multiple-entry visa from 6,000 to 30,000 yen.
  • Japan is also raising its international tourist tax, which is commonly known as the departure tax.

Japan will reduce passport fees from Wednesday (July 1), cutting the cost of a 10-year passport for adults to 8,900 yen from 15,900 yen when the application is made online.

The revised system will scrap five-year passports for adults.

Minors will be eligible only for five-year passports, with the fee standardised at 4,400 yen.

Previously, children under 12 paid 5,900 yen, while applicants aged 12 to 17 paid 10,900 yen.

The Foreign Ministry said it expects applications to rise sharply after the change.

For the time being, passport issuance is expected to take about one month, instead of the usual two weeks.

Applicants filing in person will be charged an extra 400 yen.

The fee reductions come as Japan raises its international tourist tax, commonly known as the departure tax.

Visa charges will also increase on Wednesday (July 1).

A single-entry visa will cost 15,000 yen, up from 3,000 yen, while a multiple-entry visa will rise to 30,000 yen from 6,000 yen.

Japan lowers passport fees while visa and departure charges climb

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press

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