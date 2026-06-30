Japan lowers passport fees while visa and departure charges climb

Japan will reduce passport fees from Wednesday (July 1), cutting the cost of a 10-year passport for adults to 8,900 yen from 15,900 yen when the application is made online.
The revised system will scrap five-year passports for adults.
Minors will be eligible only for five-year passports, with the fee standardised at 4,400 yen.
Previously, children under 12 paid 5,900 yen, while applicants aged 12 to 17 paid 10,900 yen.
The Foreign Ministry said it expects applications to rise sharply after the change.
For the time being, passport issuance is expected to take about one month, instead of the usual two weeks.
Applicants filing in person will be charged an extra 400 yen.
The fee reductions come as Japan raises its international tourist tax, commonly known as the departure tax.
Visa charges will also increase on Wednesday (July 1).
A single-entry visa will cost 15,000 yen, up from 3,000 yen, while a multiple-entry visa will rise to 30,000 yen from 6,000 yen.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]