Trump slaps 50% tariffs on US$20bn of Canadian goods

The United States will impose 50% tariffs on nearly US$20 billion worth of Canadian imports, escalating tensions between the two closely integrated economies and threatening a fresh phase in President Donald Trump’s global trade campaign.

The measures, announced on Monday, will take effect on August 19 and cover products including wine, dairy goods, cement, furniture, clothing, fishing rods, seeds, swimming pools, wigs and ice hockey equipment.

Washington said the targeted goods represented about 5.2% of the US$382 billion in products imported from Canada in 2025.

Rarely used law invoked

Trump relied on Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which allows the US president to impose tariffs of up to 50% on countries considered to discriminate against American goods.

It is believed to be the first known use of the provision since the law was introduced nearly a century ago.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer accused Canada of continuing to retaliate against American efforts to rebalance trade and protect industries regarded as important to national security.

The new duties will apply even to goods that would normally qualify for preferential treatment under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

However, several major Canadian exports will remain exempt, including energy, potash, fish and critical minerals, as well as products already subject to separate national-security tariffs under Section 232.