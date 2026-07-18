Thailand steps up US trade talks as tariff pressure grows

Thailand has urged the United States to accelerate negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement as Bangkok seeks a competitive tariff outcome and greater clarity over two US Section 301 investigations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun held bilateral talks with three senior US officials in Washington, DC, on July 15 and 16.



They were White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer.

Suphajee said the main purpose of the visit was to secure as much progress as possible in negotiations on the Thailand-US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, or ART.

The Thai delegation also followed up on the US Section 301 investigations and sought to strengthen economic and investment ties between the two countries.

US to consider Thailand’s latest proposals

Suphajee described the discussions as positive and congratulated the United States on the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence.

Thailand emphasised its role as an important and trusted US partner in Southeast Asia and briefed the American officials on the progress of the ART negotiations.

She said Thailand had worked to address US demands and had shown as much flexibility as possible within the legal framework and policies of the current government.

The US officials thanked Thailand for clearly demonstrating its intention to bring the negotiations to a conclusion and acknowledged its efforts to rebalance bilateral trade.

However, Washington said it needed more time to consider Thailand’s proposals and narrow the remaining gaps between the two sides.