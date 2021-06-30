Thailand sows seeds for plant-based food revolution

Helping drive Thailand’s global ambition for plant-based food is NR Instant Produce Plc (NRF). Under its motto “Food For Future”, NRF is a leading producer of plant-based food, seasoning, instant food and vegan dishes sold with eco-friendly packaging and the “V” logo.

Dan Pathomvanich, the company’s CEO, says NRF is fighting global warming with food that promotes sustainability thanks to a low-carbon manufacturing process.

“The company has invested in technology to create the next evolution of food,” he said. “We aim to increase food processing efficiency, productivity as well as quality of raw materials and ingredients to create food products that are not only delicious but also promote consumers’ quality of life under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

NRF is Thailand’s first food company to be awarded Carbon Neutral Certification for two consecutive years, said Dan. Other company initiatives to reduce carbon emissions include working with partners to install solar panels on their factories and urging farmers to cut their use of chemicals to minimise the environmental impact, he added.

NRF has also been working with the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry to plant 26 million rai of forest by donating 3 per cent of its dividend to the project, said Dan.

The company has a 10-year plan to build plant-based food factories in Thailand, the United States, Europe, South America and India in the next 10 years with a budget of THB5-7 billion.

“We hope that in the next three years we will be able to increase our plant-based food output by 100,000 tonnes,” said Dan.

Consuming 100,000 tonnes of plant-based meat instead of real meat would reduce carbon emissions by 330,000 tonnes, he added.