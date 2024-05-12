SCG Smart Living partners Krungsri to drive Net Zero Emission & sustainability

This collaboration aims to propel Thailand's shift towards a low-carbon, eco-friendly economy.

The two organizations share a goal to jointly study, develop, explore and disseminate the technological knowledge concerning net-zero building materials, construction solutions and platforms suitable for Thailand, in support of the national Net Zero Emissions goal.

The knowledge will encompass the decarbonization of building materials, the development of carbon sink-based products, and the development of construction solutions that significantly reduce overall carbon footprints. The results will be integrated for an improvement in the overall ecosystem, to achieve concrete reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and improvement in the quality of life of all Thais.

Wiroat Rattanachaisit, President of SCG Smart Living Business, said: “The collaboration perfectly matches SCG’s ESG guideline. SCG Smart Living aspires to explore and create innovations on low-carbon building materials and living solutions that enable energy saving among homeowners or developers as well as alternative construction platforms that can further reduce carbon emissions.”