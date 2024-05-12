SCG Smart Living partners Krungsri to drive Net Zero Emission & sustainability

This collaboration aims to propel Thailand's shift towards a low-carbon, eco-friendly economy.
The two organizations share a goal to jointly study, develop, explore and disseminate the technological knowledge concerning net-zero building materials, construction solutions and platforms suitable for Thailand, in support of the national Net Zero Emissions goal.
The knowledge will encompass the decarbonization of building materials, the development of carbon sink-based products, and the development of construction solutions that significantly reduce overall carbon footprints. The results will be integrated for an improvement in the overall ecosystem, to achieve concrete reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and improvement in the quality of life of all Thais.
Wiroat Rattanachaisit, President of SCG Smart Living Business, said: “The collaboration perfectly matches SCG’s ESG guideline. SCG Smart Living aspires to explore and create innovations on low-carbon building materials and living solutions that enable energy saving among homeowners or developers as well as alternative construction platforms that can further reduce carbon emissions.”
“The signing today marks the beginning that SCG Smart Living and Krungsri will combine and leverage our strengths in achieving the Net Zero emission goal, which becomes a global agenda. We expect the action plans based on this project will play a significant role in bolstering the knowledge and technology on building materials that improve living standards and promote the production of low-carbon materials. This may guide government agencies or organizations towards new policies or action plans that demonstrate their commitment to a sustainable planet,” Wiroat concluded.
Pairote Cheunkrut, Krungsri's Chief Strategy Officer, added: “As guided by Krungsri’s vision to become the most sustainable commercial bank in Thailand, Krungsri is extremely delighted to support and promote SCG Smart Living’s eco-friendly endeavour. This collaboration will strengthen the process where new solutions can be created to shift the construction industry towards eco-friendly practices and accelerate actions towards the Net Zero goal vividly and sustainably.”
“As a leader in sustainable financing, Krungsri will promote public awareness of the climate crisis and push for actions through knowledge and awareness-enhancement activities. With our strengths, we can offer comprehensive consultation on eco-friendly construction and financial solutions to the public and corporate customers in the value chain. We can support business matching via the MUFG network for new business opportunities and access to innovative solutions while exploring the opportunities for sustainable financing products to ensure carbon emission reduction from upstream to downstream. We’re confident that the collaboration will lead both companies to achieve our mutual environmental goals and make us a vital part in lifting the quality of life of Thai citizens and driving the nation towards sustainable economic development.”